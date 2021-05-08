Morgan Stanley Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.95 ($44.65).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.