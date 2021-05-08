Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.