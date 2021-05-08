MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.60% from the company’s current price.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.22 ($127.32).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.68 and a 200 day moving average of €87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

