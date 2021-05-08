Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 390.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NYSE MSI opened at $199.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

