Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

