MovieBloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.49 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $94.49 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00080283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00795279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00104470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.69 or 0.09824110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044561 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,212,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

