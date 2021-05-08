MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $482.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.65. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

