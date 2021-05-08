MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €212.40 ($249.88) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a twelve month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

