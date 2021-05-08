Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

