Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €241.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

