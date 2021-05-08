Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Tops $10.16 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Mysterium has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $21,453.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00081950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00064352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00768903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.66 or 0.09022459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

