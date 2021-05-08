MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

MYTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,543,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

