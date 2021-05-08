N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.01

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.01 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 937,141 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £322.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,848,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.