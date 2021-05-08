Nancy S. Loewe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WY stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 463,929 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.