Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce its Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSSC opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.18 million, a P/E ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.36.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

