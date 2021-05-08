National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.60

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

In related news, insider Philip Chronican sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43), for a total value of A$98,200.00 ($70,142.86). Also, insider Ross McEwan 180,655 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

