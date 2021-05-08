National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.17.

Shares of TRI opened at C$118.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.58. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$89.89 and a 1-year high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last 90 days.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.