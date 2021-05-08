National Bankshares Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$1.67 on Friday, hitting C$122.35. 42,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.91. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.84 and a 1-year high of C$123.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$119.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.82.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

