National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$77.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on L. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$71.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

