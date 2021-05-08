National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

