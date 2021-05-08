National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.65

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.53, with a volume of 9143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

