Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 329,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.75.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.