Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.