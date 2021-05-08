Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,160. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

