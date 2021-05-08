Needham & Company LLC Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 619,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globus Medical by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

