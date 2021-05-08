NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,298. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $116,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

