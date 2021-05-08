Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

Shares of UEPS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 1,520,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,267. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

A number of research firms have commented on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 125,091 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

