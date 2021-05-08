NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $41,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

