Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $100.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

