New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

NEN stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

In related news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $137,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

