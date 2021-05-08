New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned a $2.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.