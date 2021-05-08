New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

