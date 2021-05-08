New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Hawaiian worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

