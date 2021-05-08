New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

