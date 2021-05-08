New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -214.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

