New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

