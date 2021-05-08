Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.