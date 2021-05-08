Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 376,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.