NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NexTech AR Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 95,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,090. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

