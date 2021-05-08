NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $607,605.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $83.67 or 0.00142363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00256576 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 76,389.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.48 or 0.01122090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00778279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,616.37 or 0.99735103 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.