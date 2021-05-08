Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $812,942.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00082404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.00781753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.94 or 0.09621349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.