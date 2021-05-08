NIKE, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the footwear maker on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

NIKE has raised its dividend by 36.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

