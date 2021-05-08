NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.