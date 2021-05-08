Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

NYSE:NINE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,594. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

