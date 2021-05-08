Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

