Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

