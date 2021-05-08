Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.