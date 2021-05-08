Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH opened at $116.61 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.