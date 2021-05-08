Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $327.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

