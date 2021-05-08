Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.